FAZEL, ROBYN (KNIGHT) December 1, 1976 - October 27, 2019 Robyn passed away at home, at the age of 42, after a 2.5-year fight with cancer. She will be forever remembered by her husband, Amir, their daughter, Layla (8), her parents, Josephine and Colin Knight, sister, Samantha Haggerty, parents-in-law, Mahshid Fakhteh and Alireza Fazel and sister-in-law, Narges Fazel. Robyn was born and raised in St. Catharines, Ontario. She began her career as a pharmacist after obtaining her B.Pharm. from the University of Toronto ('03), where she served as class President ('99/'00 and '01/'02). She graduated from Sir Winston Churchill S.S. ('95) before pursuing her B.Sc. in Toxicology at the University of Toronto ('99). Robyn will be remembered for her constant smile, kindness and generosity. Her easy laugh, positive attitude and cheerful nature, which she maintained to the very end, were an inspiration to all. Everyone who had the good fortune to truly get to know Robyn loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (doors open at noon) at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with a reception to follow at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or . Please also register for organ donation as Robyn was forever grateful for the liver she received in 2004.

