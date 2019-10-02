Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROCCO CAPPUCCITTI. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

CAPPUCCITTI, ROCCO On September 29, 2019, peacefully and quietly, surrounded by his children and grandson at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Rocco Cappuccitti passed from this life to the next. Born August 16, 1931, he is predeceased by his father Vincent "Jimmy" Cappuccitti; mother Mary "The Store" Cappuccitti; brother Mario; and sister Florence. He is survived by, and will be deeply missed by, his loving wife of 60 years, Frances; brother Gordon; daughters Donna and Angela; son Michael (Olga); and his absolutely beloved grandchildren Deanna, Eric, Sloane, Rock, Jade, Mia and Marc. He began adult life by leaving school in grade 12, and hauling produce to and from all parts of Northern Ontario, Quebec, and the entire eastern seaboard of the United States before co-founding Ontario Potato Distributing Inc. with brother Gordon, eventually amassing and growing potatoes on upwards of 10,000 acres of land. He was never slow to tell you how he felt and was a master at justifying his positions on all matters from business to family to politics, and everything in between. He was a completely selfless human being who helped countless family members and strangers alike through charity, without hesitation, and was a fountain of advice on virtually any topic imaginable. His bacon and egg lumberjack breakfasts at the farm will never be forgotten, nor matched, and neither will his tomato sauce, whose scent infiltrated every inch of our house virtually every Sunday morning without fail. You truly were the original "Rock," and you will be missed. Enjoy your time up there with Hy, Seymour, Wally, and the rest of the crew that have gone before you. We would like to offer a special thanks to the nursing and doctor team at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, who provided the ultimate care during our father's last couple of weeks. They made the whole experience as easy as it could possibly be. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Chapel. Private Interment to be held on Friday, October 4, 2019. For those who wish, donations may be made to his favourite charity, Good Shepherd Ministries, Toronto. Online condolences may be made through



