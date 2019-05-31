DiCARLO, ROCCO Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Humber River Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Wanda, cherished father of Debbie Milloy (Wayne), Julie Primomo (Sam), Rocky DiCarlo (Debbie). Beloved grandpa of Christopher, Julia, Rachel, Carlie, Nicholas, Sammy, Alexander, Sara, and Eric. Dear brother to Stella Prospero (Tex), and Dominic DiCarlo (Cindy). Rocco will be greatly missed by his many family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Friday, May 31st from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., Toronto on Saturday, June 1st at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Covenant House would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 31, 2019