DR. ROCCO LEONARD (ROCKY) MARTINO
1929 - 2020
MARTINO, DR. ROCCO LEONARD (ROCKY) June 25, 1929 - June 29, 2020 It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Rocky, at 91, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his dearly beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara I. Martino (nee D'Iorio). Rocky was the loving father of Peter, Joseph, Paul (Teresa) and John (Susann); dear grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 2. Loved son of the late Domenico and Josephine Martino (nee Di Giulio); and dear brother of the late Dr. Jiacomo J. (Jack) Martino, and surviving sister-in-law, Betty. Much loved uncle of JoAnne Gallagher (nee Martino) (Jim), and family. Rocky is survived by many of his Canadian Di Giulio and Martino cousins, including Donna (Mencarelli) Turnbull and Joanne (Mencarelli) Bailey. Rocky was born and raised in Toronto and attended De La Salle College "Oaklands". He moved on to The University of Toronto, where he earned his BS in Physics, his MSc in Astrophysics and his Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering from The Institute of Aerospace Studies. Dr. Martino was a world-renowned inventor, author and technology industry pioneer, who was at the forefront of many of the computer and information applications that have made our information age possible. In addition, he was a completely devoted family man and a worldwide leader in Catholic Church philanthropy. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Martino's memory be made, in support of Catholic Education, to The Rocco and Barbara Martino Foundation, c/o Stradley, Ronan, Stevens & Young, Attn.: Michele Lubus, 2005 Market St., Ste. 2600, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For further information, please visit mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
JUL
6
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
We will miss him . He was a great guy!
James and Louise Nolen
July 3, 2020
Thank you for everything in the St Joe's Prep community.
Don Martino
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Thanks to Dr. Martino for his service as commodore of the Yacht Club in 1974! It was great people like him that made my summers in Sea Isle so enjoyable and memorable!
Claire Lirio Guidas
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Frank and I want to express our deepest sympathy to Barbara and Family. Our prayers are with you at this time.
Theresa Miller
Classmate
July 3, 2020
You will be missed Dr. Martino. You were a positive, present influence in our lives as sailors and friends throughout our YCSIC summers. Always giving of your time, kindness and support. God Bless and Rest In Peace.
Pat Campbell
Friend
July 2, 2020
A gentleman and a scholar, Rockys legacy will be on the thousands he has helped with his generosity and kindness. The Saint Josephs University HAUB School of Business faculty and students are grateful for his friendship. May he Rest In Peace.
Dr Joseph DiAngelo
Friend
July 2, 2020
We appreciated the opportunity that Dr. Martino offered us to work at XRT. May he Rest In Peace.
Bang-Tai & Rosa Chen
Coworker
July 2, 2020
May God bless your wonderful family in this time of sorrow.
Jody, Dee, Gus, Gabriel and Maxine Pallante
Friend
July 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Martino family. With love, the Grieco Family.
Tony Grieco
Friend
July 2, 2020
Rest In Peace Pop-Pop. You will be with us always. We love you
Rest In Peace Pop-Pop. You are with us wherever we go. We love you so much.
Elizabeth Davis
Grandchild
July 2, 2020
A great husband, father and friend, a leading scientist for our time, a man of great faith, hope and love. We will miss you, Rocky! Jim and Felicia Coffey
Jim Coffey
Friend
July 2, 2020
Barbara, you and your Family are in our Prayers.
Kathleen Fee Barrett
Friend
July 2, 2020
You will live on in our hearts forever!
Joseph Martino
Family
July 2, 2020
Rocky was an incredible blend of intelligence, integrity, spirituality and love for all.

He will surely be missed, but never forgotten.

My prayers are with all his family.

Jackie Colligan
Jackie Colligan
Friend
July 2, 2020
My condolences to Barbara, my Chestnut Hill classmate, on the passing of her husband. His was a life well lived and his legacy will be enduring.
Anne DePiano Holderness
Friend
July 2, 2020
Rest In Peace Rocco.
Karen Slothower
Friend
July 1, 2020
We were privileged to have met Dr. Martino and his family, and he will surely be missed. His legacy will live on in the many lives he has touched. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
James and Carol Trettin
Friend
July 1, 2020
Barbara & Rocky (2008)
July 1, 2020
Rocky &amp; Boys (Christmas 1975)
