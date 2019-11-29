MAGARELLI, ROCCO God called Rocco peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 86. He is now reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Flora. Cherished by his dear children, Franco (Susan), Nadia (Joseph Giancola), Iuna (Anthony Barone), Romolo (Mary) and Remolo (Elizabeth). Proud Nonno to Anthony (Vanessa), Adam, Alisa (Omar), William, Flora, Juliana, Alannah, Michael, Kayla, Matthew, Tyler, Zachery, Carly, Abbey, and Lauren. Adoring great-grandfather to Lucas. Rocco will always be remembered by his siblings Gina (Vito), Lucia and Rita. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church (100 Bainbridge Ave., at Martin Grove Rd.). Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (on Hwy. 27, south of Hwy. 7). If so desired, donations in memory of Rocco may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2019