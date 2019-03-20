MICELI, ROCCO PETER Rocco Peter Miceli passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Loving husband of Frances for 64 years, cherished father of Louis (Lorna Hay), Rosemary (Rick MacInnes- Rae), Margaret (Ray Martin), Joanne (Dave Hills) and Ellen (John Bush). Proud Nunu to 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Uncle Rocky will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews as well as family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Luigi and Livia, sister Raffaela and brothers Frankie and Joseph. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), Thursday 2 - 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Ave., Toronto, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to SickKids Foundation or St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Benedict Parish. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROCCO PETER MICELI.
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
(416) 745-7555
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019