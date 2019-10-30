CISTERNA, ROCCO SALVATORE Peacefully with his family at his side, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Etobicoke General Hospital, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Tina for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Grace (Frank Memme), Danny (Joan), Maria (Vince Pattara) and Bruce (Suzanne). Dear Nonno of Mark, Alexa (Paul), Alicia (Marc), Eric, Michael, Christopher, Andrew and Thomas. Family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Etobicoke General Hospital for all of their care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, 100 Bainbridge Ave., Woodbridge, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019