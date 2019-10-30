MONTCALM, ROCH "MONTY" Peacefully, at home in Lagoon City on October 24, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving life partner of James "Jim" Antonette for 50+ years. He is survived by his 5 nephews, Richard, Pierre (Betty), Denis (Donna), John (Rose) and George (Braham). He will be dearly remembered by Jen Loney, and his nieces, Cherie Jacob (Ted) and Kym Burt (Paul), as well as his many grandnieces and nephews; also, longtime close friends, Iris, Stephen, Max, Frasier and Rob. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held next month. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019