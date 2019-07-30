KOSKIE, ROCHELLE On Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home. Beloved wife of Ray Koskie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne Koskie and Pelino Colaiacovo, and Steven and Peggy Koskie. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Charles Fichman and Marijke Dollois. Devoted grandmother of Max, Julian, Brandon and Eve. Loving aunt of Ilona, Carlos and Joel. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, please see www.benjamis.ca for service information. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 161 Beechwood Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rochelle Koskie Jazz Student Scholarship Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019