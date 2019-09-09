CONEYBEARE, Rod On September 5, 2019, at Lindsay, Ontario, in his 89th year. Renowned writer, performer and broadcaster, Rod is best known for supplying the voice and words of Jerome the Giraffe and Rusty the Rooster on CBC TV's "The Friendly Giant", a cultural institution and mainstay of childhood for generations of Canadians. A dramatist, novelist, actor and host, his career began in radio, the medium which earned him two ACTRA awards for broadcasting excellence. He was the Rod in "The Rod and Charles Show", the Coneybeare of "Coneybeare & Company" and the imagination behind "Out of This World." He leaves behind beloved wife Moira, four children, seven grandchildren and ever-lasting memories of a man with a biting intellect, a dark and incisive humour, an appreciation of art, popular music and classic movies. He was cared for most compassionately by the nurses at Ross Memorial in Lindsay. There will be a private family service, with public memorial to be announced.

