JACKSON, RODA December 28, 1928 - October 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Burton manor LTC in her 91st year. Roda will be remembered by her loving family and friends. Born in 1928 in Trelawny, Jamaica, she was known for her loving and kind nature. Since a very young age, Roda lived her life through the power of God. After migrating from Jamaica in 1978, though not having any children of her own, Roda was a mother to many. She touched the lives of many people during her long life. Her legacy will continue to live in the memories of the lives she touched. A very special thank you to the staff at Burton Manor-Gage Park for their continuous love, care and support for Roda and her family. Roda's family will receiving guests at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre (7732 Mavis Rd. Brampton), on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., with a service to follow.

