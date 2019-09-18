HARDING, RODERICK JAMES 1926 -2019 Passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, in his 70th year of marriage to his loving wife May (Nee McCallum). Devoted father of Andy (Edna), Peter (Tracey), Mary (Richard) and predeceased by his son Matthew (Joanne). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rod dedicated over 50 years to the toy business, he was the VP of sales and marketing for Tonka Canada and proud founder of Edufun. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Weston Terrace Care Community for their extraordinary care. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6-8:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019