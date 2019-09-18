RODERICK JAMES HARDING (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RODERICK JAMES HARDING.
Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Obituary

HARDING, RODERICK JAMES 1926 -2019 Passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, in his 70th year of marriage to his loving wife May (Nee McCallum). Devoted father of Andy (Edna), Peter (Tracey), Mary (Richard) and predeceased by his son Matthew (Joanne). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rod dedicated over 50 years to the toy business, he was the VP of sales and marketing for Tonka Canada and proud founder of Edufun. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Weston Terrace Care Community for their extraordinary care. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6-8:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.