Service Information Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Road North Whitby , ON L1M 1W9 (905)-655-3662 Obituary

DUBECKI, RODERICK PETER On May 22, 2019, Roderick Peter Dubecki, 67, of Brooklin, Ontario, encountered an unhandled exception in his core operating system which prematurely triggered a critical STOP condition. Rod was an avid technophile, reader of all that could/would enhance his knowledge of anything and everything, hard-working and a lover of computers, gardening and his family. Diagnostics indicated multiple cascading hardware failures as the root problem to his demise. Though his hardware has been decommissioned, Rod's application has been migrated to the Cloud. Rod is survived by his wife, Susan nee Penn, his son Aiden (Shannon) and step-son Cameron Neale (Natalia), his sister Shirley (Ron), Craig and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews and longtime friends. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Road North, Whitby, ON L1M 1W9, 905-655-3662. Friends and family are invited to come anytime between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Memories will be shared briefly at 2:00 p.m. Donations, in memory of Rod, may be made to Princess Margaret Pancreatic Cancer Research. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial

