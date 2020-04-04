|
DAVIES D.V.M., V.S., DR. RODERICK REID On Friday, February 21, 2020, Rod passed peacefully at Wellington Terrace, Fergus. Born January 10, 1931, at Toronto General Hospital, Rod was predeceased by his father Aylmar Davies in 1958 and his mother Marianne Davies in 1989. Rod is survived by his wife of 61 years Pat Davies, three daughters: Michelle, her husband Doug and children Riley and Abigail; Krista, her children Cassandra, Carli and Tristan; Marielle and her husband Vien. Rod was a graduate of Rosedale Public School, University of Toronto School and The Ontario Veterinary College. In 1964, he purchased Lennox Animal Hospital and had a fulfilling career until he retired in 1998. He was active in his professional bodies and a driving force in the class of '58 reunions. In their 61 years of marriage, they traveled widely, entertained generously and embraced life fully. Rod was very proud of his daughters. He was a season ticket holder for his beloved Toronto Argos and his stained glass creations adorn the homes of many friends. He lived out his retirement in The Village by the Arboretum in Guelph, until his health required he go into memory care. Rod was a wonderful man who will be missed by his wife, daughters, their families, his classmates and the many friends whose hearts he touched.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020