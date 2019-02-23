Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RODERICK WILSON "ROD" DUNCAN. View Sign

DUNCAN, RODERICK WILSON "ROD" Peacefully at Burloak Long Term Care Centre, Burlington on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Christina Duncan (nee Clarke). Loving father of Deborah Moore (Wayne), Shelley Prentice, Kevin Duncan (Lara D'Avilar) and the late Graeme Duncan. Cherished grandfather of Tyler Duncan, Nathan Moore, Chelsea and Hailey D'Avilar. Rod was predeceased by his brother Ronald Duncan. Rod's hobbies included his daily crossword puzzle, watching televised soccer games and making the occasional trip to the casino. He made lasting friendships during his 30 years as a sheet metal worker for the TTC. He was especially happy being at home with his wife Christina and their dog Piper while watching British comedies. Some of his favourite times were spent on cruises to the Caribbean and Europe. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905- 632-3333), on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, February 25th at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Rod are asked to please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society.



1167 Guelph Line

Burlington , ON L7P 2S7

