Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RODNEY CLARE WINDSOR. View Sign Obituary

WINDSOR, RODNEY CLARE The Windsor family sadly acknowledge the passing of Rodney Clare Windsor in a tragic vehicle accident on September 27, 2019. Predeceased by his father Frank, he's now sadly missed by his mother Georgina and the families of his brothers and sisters: Lorrie (Bob), Terry (Lucy), Randy (Carolyn), Trevor (Anita), Ginny (Paul) and Frances (Jeff). Rodney was a loving uncle to Michael (Raquel), Jennifer, Christopher, Kevin, Ryan, Nicholas, Ella and Addison. He was always so full of life and enjoyed his 60 years being a vibrant part of our large family. Roddy's sense of humour was always present and whether he was telling a joke, or quoting lines from comedians or popular sitcoms, we would always end up laughing. People were drawn to him. He had an innate desire to interact with everyone and would naturally reach out and befriend any he didn't know. He truly enjoyed his lifelong job of truck driving, but would look forward to his after-hours fun of riding dirtbikes, playing in the kitchen concocting memorable meals or even attempting to restore that old Model A. Our entire family is deeply feeling his absence, although it seems we're still waiting for him to just walk in the door. As we help each other bear up under the collective weight of his loss, we extend an invitation to all who knew Roddy to gather together and remember what he meant to us. Please join us on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Canada Hall of the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex, 1914B Mount Albert Road, Sharon, Ontario.

WINDSOR, RODNEY CLARE The Windsor family sadly acknowledge the passing of Rodney Clare Windsor in a tragic vehicle accident on September 27, 2019. Predeceased by his father Frank, he's now sadly missed by his mother Georgina and the families of his brothers and sisters: Lorrie (Bob), Terry (Lucy), Randy (Carolyn), Trevor (Anita), Ginny (Paul) and Frances (Jeff). Rodney was a loving uncle to Michael (Raquel), Jennifer, Christopher, Kevin, Ryan, Nicholas, Ella and Addison. He was always so full of life and enjoyed his 60 years being a vibrant part of our large family. Roddy's sense of humour was always present and whether he was telling a joke, or quoting lines from comedians or popular sitcoms, we would always end up laughing. People were drawn to him. He had an innate desire to interact with everyone and would naturally reach out and befriend any he didn't know. He truly enjoyed his lifelong job of truck driving, but would look forward to his after-hours fun of riding dirtbikes, playing in the kitchen concocting memorable meals or even attempting to restore that old Model A. Our entire family is deeply feeling his absence, although it seems we're still waiting for him to just walk in the door. As we help each other bear up under the collective weight of his loss, we extend an invitation to all who knew Roddy to gather together and remember what he meant to us. Please join us on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Canada Hall of the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex, 1914B Mount Albert Road, Sharon, Ontario. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close