FITCH, Rodney Lloyd September 4, 2020 Rodney Lloyd Fitch died on September 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joan, his sons Gordon, David (Sandy), grandson Matthew, Brother in Law Brian and stepdaughter Janet (Gary). He was predeceased by his first wife Dorothy, His parents Clifford and Gladys, His brother Donald, and his son Alan. A private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted to Canadian Cancer Society