TIBBLE, RODNEY September 10, 1944 - May 12, 2020 Passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Kim (Marc), Cheryl, Amy (Rick), and Bill (Becky). Cherished grandpa of Emma, Ryan, William, Bennet, Lucas, Stella, Penelope and Colin. Dear brother of Linda (Bruce) Anstey and uncle to Tammy and Samantha. Rod will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.