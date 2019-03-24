GILLSTROM, ROGER CALVIN Passed away peacefully in his home, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Joan (Catto) Gillstrom and dear father to Donald (Debbie), Ken (Carol) and Bruce (Linda). Cherished Grandad to Geoffrey, Diana, Nicole, Brian, Patrick and Karl. Brother to June (Ross), Brian and Owen. Funeral services will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line Oakville, Ontario, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. in their Crestview Chapel. Donations can be made to the and Condolences may be offered to the family at www.arbormemorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019