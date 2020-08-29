BOIRE, Roger Edmund It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Boire announces the passing of this wonderful man, in his 88th year, after a sudden and short illness. Son of the late Hector and Gladys Boire, he leaves behind his loving family, Linda (nee Wray) his wife of 54 years, his three daughters, Michelle (Greg), Lisa (Ted) and Kate (John), and six devoted grandchildren, Emma and Grace, Taylor and Tyler, Ryan and Sarah. He was the brother of Bob (deceased) and Pauline Foley, brother-in-law of Pam Chappell, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Roger was born in Montréal and was a graduate of McGill University. In early adulthood, Roger played competitive tennis and became president of the Mount Royal Tennis Club where he would meet Linda. He knew he found the woman of his dreams and they were married within a year. He started his career with Burroughs Corporation. In the mid 60's, Roger and Linda moved to Toronto where they enjoyed raising their three wonderful daughters. He progressed with several more companies but found his true calling when he was appointed to the Rent Review Hearings Board of Ontario and then to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada where he remained until his retirement in 2005. In his retirement, Roger was President of his condominium board in Oakville and was an ardent fan of the Montreal Expos, the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Blue Jays. He was a source of extensive baseball, hockey and especially political facts. His retention of this information was a marvel to all and we learned quickly not to challenge his accuracy! He was a great conversationalist, reminisced often about past family trips - especially those to Bethany Beach, and loved a good bloody caesar. But his true love the last 18 years was his involvement with his grandchildren. He so loved watching them grow up and was always eager to find out what they were up to. Roger would look at family photo albums of them for hours and was quick to jump into the car to see them for a visit. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, St. Michael's Hospital, Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity near and dear to you, would be appreciated by his family. Once we are able to gather and celebrate Roger's life in the style he and we all deserve, a celebration of life will be planned. Those wishing to share online condolences can visit Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery at glenoaks.ca