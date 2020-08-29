WOODWARD, ROGER FRANCIS (Former Vice President CIBC; Former President Visa Canada; Former Board Member of Citizens Bank, Vancouver; Life Member of Brock Masonic Lodge, Cannington, ON; Member of the Eastern Star) Passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, at the Trillium Manor, Orillia, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in his 89th year. Roger Woodward, beloved husband of Constance (Mundell) and the late Marie Woodward (nee Falconer). Loving father of Debbie Woodward of California and Brian Woodward of Orillia. Dearly loved stepfather of John and Judy Mundell, Michele Mundell all of Orillia, Joanne and Chuck Walcott and Shelley Harrison of Florida, Scott Mundell predeceased, Marcia and Paul Pankhurst of Victoria, BC, and Mark and Alicia Mundell of Toronto. Step-grandfather of 9 and step-great-grandfather of 14. Dear brother of Elizabeth (Betty) Giona (predeceased) and husband Frank of Markham and Nan (Don) Henderson of Lindsay and their families. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at the Mundell Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Trillium Manor Bus Fund would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com