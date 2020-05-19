ROGER FREDERICK WATTS
WATTS, ROGER FREDERICK Suddenly at his home, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Roger Watts, in his 69th year, beloved husband of Janet. Loving father of Matthew and Kevin. Dear brother of Karen Watts and Lorraine Winger. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 905-936-3477. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public Celebration of Life Service for Roger will be planned at a time when we can once again gather in groups larger than 10. For further details, please check RodAbramsFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.
