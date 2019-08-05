PARMENTIER, ROGER JOSEPH Age 93 years. Resident at Kingsway Place, Aurora, Ontario. Born June 26, 1926 in St. Michel de Napierville, QC. Passed peacefully at Southlake Regional Hospital, Newmarket, Ontario, on August 2, 2019. Predeceased by wives Laurette and Mary, son Michel, special friends Mae and Betty and sister Rollande Lee. Left to mourn his passing are sisters Marielle Godin and Lee Gumbley. Survived by his children Muriel Luciano (Joe), Diane Estwick, Ray (Carol), Lucien (Deborah), Walter, Danial (Sharon), RJ and daughter-in-law Lita. Grandfather to 17, great-grandfather to 27 and great-great-grandfather to 1. He will be greatly missed by a large circle of friends and relatives. Visitation on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations may be made in memory of Roger to Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2019