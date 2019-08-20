TALMAN, ROGER JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at the Wynfield in Oshawa on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Much loved husband of the late Sandra (nee Cantoni). Loved Dad of Robert and his wife Stella and Gary and his wife Kristine, all of Brooklin. Grandfather of Nicholas, Daniel, Julia (Braydon), Christopher. Survived by his brother John and his wife Jean of Toronto and brother-in-law of Gloria Chaplin (late Russ) and Nellie O'Malley. Roger will be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Wednesday, August 21st, from 2:00 p.m. until time of celebration of life service in the Barnes Chapel Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Roger, memorial donations to Durham Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019