CULLETON, Roger Laguff Roger, of Oshawa, originally from West Devon, Prince Edward Island, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on November 9th, 2020. He was 92 years old. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Mary (nee Haza). Loving father of Jeanann (Steve), Linda (Dave), Roger (Marilyn) and Tammy (Brian). Predeceased by his infant son, Baby Culleton, who passed away in 1958. Roger had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, who were the centre of his life. Roger was devoted to his family and friends and never refused a request to help anyone who asked. He will be sadly missed, but his memory will be a blessing to all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa) with visitation from 1:30 p.m. If you wish to attend, please register at www.armstrongfh.ca
or by calling 905-433-4711. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Kedron United Church. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca