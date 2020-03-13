|
|
WHITTAKER, ROGER STANDRING May 22, 1930 - March 10, 2020 Roger Standring Whittaker passed away at West Lake Terrace, Picton, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his 90th year. Survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Meagan and son-in-law Steven Morton, sister Felicity Warner (Allyn) of Lafayette, California, granddaughters Kendra and Abigail and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Kevin Roger Whittaker, sister Margaret and brother Barry. Roger was a newspaperman. He worked his way across Canada: The Trail Times, The Kamloops Sentinel, Saint John Telegraph Journal, Peterborough Examiner, Winnipeg Free Press, then lastly at the Toronto Star as a copy editor for 14 years. After retirement, he worked at the Wellington Times for 10 years. His book of poetry, Rambling, was self-published in 2017. He loved classical music, jazz, puns, dogs and cats. He was a competitive runner and an avid cyclist. His family thanks the Picton Hospital staff, the PSWs of St. Elizabeth and the VON for their kindness and care, as well as the staff at West Lake Terrace. In the last year we relied on the support of our friends in Wellington. A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Spring Interment Wellington Cemetery. Memorial Donations to the PECM Hospital Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the AINSWORTH FUNERAL HOME, 288 Noxon Ave., Wellington. Online donations and condolences at www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020