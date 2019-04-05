PALMER, ROGER WALTER Aged 72, of Oakville, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, with his family by his side at Ian Anderson House. Loving husband to Fong, devoted father of Ryan (Katie) and Chantel (Alf) and proud grandpa of Kai. Roger will be forever remembered by the Chow family and his brothers Tom (Ann) and Terry (Frieda), sister Jill (Cecil) and nieces and nephews in England. Roger was a selfless man who helped countless people during his career, offering them hope and opportunity. He was a proud veteran of the British Royal Navy, having served for 17 years. He loved golf, the outdoors and was a passionate fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. Roger made friends wherever he went with his comforting presence, fun-loving personality and remarkable sense of humour. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and colleagues. The Palmer family offers special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Ian Anderson House for the compassionate care offered to Roger during his time there. A memorial visitation will be held at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, on Saturday, April 6th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ian Anderson House or The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER WALTER PALMER.
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
905-842-2252
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2019