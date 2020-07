ROGERS, ROGER WAYNE Peacefully passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 70, surrounded by his children at home. Father to Aaron and Tyler. Grandfather to Riley and Brexton. Born and raised in the east end of Toronto, Wayne lived over 60 years on Coleman Ave., working as a grocery clerk and appliance repairman. Will be sadly missed every day, but in a better place.



