BULLOCK, ROLAND Died peacefully on the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Disease. Family and friends are grateful for all the care and affection Roland received, especially in his final weeks. Roland will be cremated and a visitation will be held at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, on Friday, August 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth through the funeral home, 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019