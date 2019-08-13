ROLAND BULLOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROLAND BULLOCK.
Service Information
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON
N5A 5T7
(519)-271-7411
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
Obituary

BULLOCK, ROLAND Died peacefully on the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Disease. Family and friends are grateful for all the care and affection Roland received, especially in his final weeks. Roland will be cremated and a visitation will be held at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, on Friday, August 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth through the funeral home, 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.