HENDERSON, Roland Errol Thomas In Loving Memory of a True Gentleman and Scholar February 25, 1928 - October, 24, 2020 Born in Sandwich, Ontario to Roland Percy Henderson and Euphemia Moxley Henderson, Roland was the middle child in a family of 10. After an active and rewarding life, he died peacefully on October 24, 2020 at age 92. Predeceased by wife Dolores Browning Henderson, survived by children Holly Henderson (Colin Sahadath), Heather Henderson (Dario Gritti), grandchildren Chelsey and Clayton Sahadath, siblings Warren Henderson and Gloria Jean Brantley, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Roland married his childhood sweetheart in Windsor, Ontario in 1950 and moved to Toronto. In 1957 Roland was the 2nd black Canadian to graduate with an LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School, practiced law for over 45 years and became a QC. He became a Deacon of the BME Church in Toronto. He was a founding member and President of the Toronto Black Business and Professional Men's Association. One of the most articulate people you'll ever meet, he encouraged all to achieve their very best through example. The ultimate gentleman, with a kind and polite manner, he was also absolutely the best husband (over 60 years), dad/grandad who loved his family intensely. His many friends, acquaintances and his family will miss him, among them George Clarke fiancé of Chelsey and Clay's dear friend Samantha Stanway. A brief, Covid-19 style private gravesite viewing and ceremony will take place at Westminster Cemetery in North York on Thursday, October 29th. 

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
