SJODIN, Roland On March 13, 2020, Roland passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Margaret and son, Stephen by his side, after gracefully coping with kidney failure for many years. Roland was a wonderful father to his three children: Steve (Anthea), Astrid (Paul) and Christopher, and a much loved Papa to his grandchildren Kaider, Avery (Norrie), Adrianne, Josh, Liam and Alexa. Roland was very proud of his many nieces and nephews in Sweden and will miss his brother, Tord (Gerd). Roland came to Canada from Sweden in 1956, where he met Margaret (nee MacRae) at an outdoor adventure club. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage full of laughter and mutual respect. After retiring from de Havilland where he built airplanes, Roland devoted his time and energy to his beloved family and cherished pets, namely his dog Saga, who famously brought him endless joy. The family would like to thank Dr. Nathoo and the dialysis team at MacKenzie Health for extending Roland's life by many years. We will always remember Roland: Husband, Father, Papa, Uncle, Brother and Friend as a gentle, hardworking, intelligent, funny, loving man who led an honourable life by example. He died as he lived: with quiet strength and dignity that was an inspiration to all who knew him. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020