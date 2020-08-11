ALKSNIS, ROLFS Peacefully, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Kristus Darzs Latvian Home, Woodbridge, Rolfs Alksnis passed away at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late A. Vera (Ritmeisters) Alksnis. Dear father of Edite Lynch and her late husband Bill, of Innisfil, and Inara Kuskis, of Mississauga. Also loved by his 4 grandchildren, Jamie, Peter, Dina and Andrea; and 6 great-grandchildren, Kristina, Erika, Colson, Julia, Nolan and Ryder. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout Street South, London. Due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only. All those attending the funeral home are required to wear a face mask. Interment in Woodland Cemetery, London. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rolfs' memory can be made to the Latvian Relief Society of Canada, 4 Credit Union Drive, Toronto, ON M4A 2N8. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www. amgfh.com