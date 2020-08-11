1/1
ROLFS ALKSNIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROLFS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALKSNIS, ROLFS Peacefully, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Kristus Darzs Latvian Home, Woodbridge, Rolfs Alksnis passed away at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late A. Vera (Ritmeisters) Alksnis. Dear father of Edite Lynch and her late husband Bill, of Innisfil, and Inara Kuskis, of Mississauga. Also loved by his 4 grandchildren, Jamie, Peter, Dina and Andrea; and 6 great-grandchildren, Kristina, Erika, Colson, Julia, Nolan and Ryder. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout Street South, London. Due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only. All those attending the funeral home are required to wear a face mask. Interment in Woodland Cemetery, London. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rolfs' memory can be made to the Latvian Relief Society of Canada, 4 Credit Union Drive, Toronto, ON M4A 2N8. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www. amgfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. Millard George Funeral Home Limited
60 Ridout Street South
London, ON N6C 3X1
(519) 433-5184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. Millard George Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved