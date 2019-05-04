Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMA MARY MacKINNON. View Sign Obituary

MacKINNON, ROMA MARY (nee GASS) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roma MacKinnon on April 22, 2019, in her 86th year. Roma will be dearly missed by her daughters, Cheryl Miles (Leslie), Laurie MacKinnon (Max) and Joy Douglas (Adrian). She was a very loving grandmother to Neil (Janelle), Daniel (Noemi), Duncan (Jennifer), Gabriel, Colin, Luke, Emily, Molly and Hannah and great-grandmother to Liam, Cherie and Camila. Predeceased by her husband, Neil Henry MacKinnon (1989). Roma is survived by her sister, Inez MacDonald (Nelson) and many nieces and nephews. Roma loved to spend time with her family, friends and in her garden at "96." Many thanks to Centennial Park Retirement Home staff for their support and care over the past couple of years and also to the Dorothy Ley hospice team for their care and compassion. In keeping with Roma's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Westminister Room at the Old Mill, 21 Old Mill Road, Toronto, on June 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice.

MacKINNON, ROMA MARY (nee GASS) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roma MacKinnon on April 22, 2019, in her 86th year. Roma will be dearly missed by her daughters, Cheryl Miles (Leslie), Laurie MacKinnon (Max) and Joy Douglas (Adrian). She was a very loving grandmother to Neil (Janelle), Daniel (Noemi), Duncan (Jennifer), Gabriel, Colin, Luke, Emily, Molly and Hannah and great-grandmother to Liam, Cherie and Camila. Predeceased by her husband, Neil Henry MacKinnon (1989). Roma is survived by her sister, Inez MacDonald (Nelson) and many nieces and nephews. Roma loved to spend time with her family, friends and in her garden at "96." Many thanks to Centennial Park Retirement Home staff for their support and care over the past couple of years and also to the Dorothy Ley hospice team for their care and compassion. In keeping with Roma's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Westminister Room at the Old Mill, 21 Old Mill Road, Toronto, on June 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close