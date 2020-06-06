MICHALKO, ROMAN In Celebration January 23, 1958 - May 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roman Michalko after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 62. Roman was predeceased by his father John Michalko and mother Valentine Michalko. Beloved husband of Christina Hlynsky. Dear father to Andrew Michalko and Matthew Michalko. Cherished twin brother of Halia Michalko, brother of Olga Koltun, and uncle to Christine Koltun. Roman retired from teaching math and religion in 2014. He was an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction epic books as well as many others types of books. He had a library of close to 200 books. He had a passion for gardening and had a green thumb. He loved sports and travelling. His most memorable trip was to the Holy Land with his twin sister Halia. This trip was at the top of his bucket list. Due to COVID-19, limited numbers are allowed at the cemetery. A private Interment will be held at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, in Oakville. A Liturgy will be Celebrated in the future at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Peel Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church or Canadian Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.