CHARNETSKI, ROMAN OREST August 24, 1931 - November 24, 2020 With heavy hearts but loving memories we announce that our wonderful father, Roman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Sunrise of Mississauga. Forever loved by his children Karen (Steve), Robert (Robin), Lorri (Robert deceased), and Kelly (Daryn) and his dear grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kevin, Cameron, and Harrison. Sorely missed as big brother to John (Shirley) Charnetski, William (Emily) Charnetski and Marian (Ron deceased) Boychuk and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Born to Mary (Turko) and Alexander Charnetski (deceased). In 2018 Roman lost Victoria (Nickifor), his cherished wife of 57 years, and has been looking for her since. Dementia made his later years difficult but Roman's great sense of humour and witty repartee never diminished. His deep laugh was infectious and his beautiful singing voice brought smiles to all. He found joy in the smallest things but his family, for whom he had a profound love and devotion, brought him the greatest pleasure. A sweet, kind, generous, considerate, humble man and so loving. We will miss you forever Dad. You can rest in peace now - you have found your Vickie. A memorial to honour Roman will be held when it is safe to gather. For special memories visit roman-charnetski.forevermissed.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer Society of Canada at alzheimer.ca
or 1-800-616-8816. Heartfelt thanks to everyone at Sunrise for your excellent and compassionate care of Roman.