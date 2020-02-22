Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Roman "Ron" PILECKI

PILECKI, Roman "Ron" Ron passed away on February 3, 2020. Dear son of the late Alexander and late Katherina Pilecki. Beloved brother of Steve and his wife Deborah. Loving uncle to Nik, Matt and Lana. Great-uncle to Nolan and Oliver. Ron will be remembered by his many friends, including Edward and Peter and the entire Bloor West Village community. Special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph's Health Centre for all their care and kindness. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
