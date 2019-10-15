TRINCA, ROMILDA 1936 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Romilda on October 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband Luigi, cherished mother to Silvano (Janine), Renzo (Susanne), Anna (Andrew) and Danny (Maria). Beloved Nonna to Alexander, Eric, Daniel, Vanessa, Lucas, Owen and Allison. Loving sister to Carla, Bruna, Lena, Maria, Gina, Gabriella and Piera. Thank you to Weston Terrace for the great care our mother received. A special thanks to Zia Gina and Zio Nick for the love and support of their dear sister. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Wednesday, October 16th from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, October 17th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church (2747 Jane St., Toronto) on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada and Parkinson Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019