BEIER, RON March 18, 1936 – February 6, 2019 Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital surrounded by his loving family and a dear friend. Loving husband of 55 years to Carole. Loving father of Marshall of Milton and Jeffrey of Kelowna, BC. Deeply adored Grandpa of Kaelyn. Remembered by his sister-in-law Myra. Brother of Greta and predeceased by his sister Gundy. A thank you to Brampton Civic Hospital for their wonderful care and a special thank you to Dr. Kundhal and Dr. Kuuskne. As per Ron's wishes, private cremation has taken place. In Ron's memory, donations can be made to the William Osler Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019