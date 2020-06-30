HURST, RON Peacefully at home in Blenheim on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Doreen, father to Cathy (Al), Cindy, Caryn (Evan), Cheryl (Jim), and Christine (Ron). Grandfather to Christopher (Aman), Leah (Curtis), Kelli (John), Caitlin (Matt), Laura, Michael (Mary), Nicole (Mitch), Victoria (Jake), Justin, Jade (Charlene), Chad (Sarah), Sadie, and great-grandfather to Silas and BJ. Uncle to Rob, Debbie (Rob) and Donna (Ken) and brother-in-law to Judy (Chuck). Predeceased by his brother Bob (Gladys). Ron served with the Royal Canadian Navy (1954-59), was a proud veteran and member of the Royal Canadian Legion and winner of the Legion Provincial and Dominion Curling Championships. He had a long and rewarding career with Honeywell Controls (1959-65) and Honeywell Computer Division (1965-1991). Well-known at the golf course, Legion, and curling rink, Ron always loved to share a joke and a beer with friends. Above all, his enormous love for his family fills our hearts and our memories. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at the Blenheim Community Funeral Home with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 185 Veterans' Memorial Garden Project or the Blenheim Freedom Library and Military Museum. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.blenheimcommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 30, 2020.