PARKER, RON JOHN DAVID Passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Toronto Grace Hospital. Ron was the son of Bertha Parker (Hopko) and George Parker of Armstrong, Ontario. He was the youngest of their three boys: Lloyd, Ken and Ron. Ron was a graduate of North Bay's Scollard Hall – where he played football and basketball - and completed a BSc and MSc at Queens University – where he played in a band. At the end, his thoughts returned to the light sparking on the waves at Mackenzie Lake. May you be at peace, Ron. Thank you to Rebecca and Sherry at the Toronto Grace. Ron's ashes will be buried in the spring. If you knew Ron and would like to attend, contact his niece, Robin Parker at [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019