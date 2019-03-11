Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Lewis PHINNEY. View Sign

PHINNEY, Ron Lewis Ron was an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life. Determined, optimistic and eternally loving, Ron left his mark not only in what he achieved but in all the lives that he touched. Committed to his family, friends, clients and colleagues, Ron loved the simple things in life: hitting the dance floor, telling old stories and watching a great sports game. Ron was born in 1946 and was raised as one of five boys in Sackville, New Brunswick. He married the love of his life, Loretta, at 19 and in over more than a half century together, they built a beautiful life with four children and seven grandchildren. Ron's career as an insurance executive led the family to migrate through four provinces until they finally settled in Ontario. In 1993, Ron made the fateful decision to join his wife in her growing real estate business and supported her as they built a nation leading franchise. Throughout his career, Ron was known as a generous mentor who inspired people to fulfill their potential. In addition to his remarkable professional success, Ron counted among his finest life achievements the memories that he created with his family and friends doing every day things. He loved baseball, cologne, hockey, his Jeep, traveling the world, looking out across Lake Ontario, music from the 50s and 60s, making people laugh and most of all, his kids and grandkids. A fanatical sports fan, Ron saw a Major League baseball game at every Major League stadium with his son. Above all, he was a loving husband and proud every day of the partnership he had built over the past 53 years with Loretta. If you knew Ron, you knew how much he loved and was loved by those close to him in large part because of the liberally embellished stories he told about them all. He made everyone feel like family and was quick to extend the hand of friendship. He is survived by Loretta, two of his brothers, his daughters Kimberly, Tammy and Allison, his son Michael and his grandchildren Matthew, Bradley, Amber, Emily, George, Benjamin and Harper. Ron died peacefully, in love, surrounded by his family at the Ian Anderson House. A reception to celebrate Ron's life will be held at The Mississauga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, March 12th from 4 - 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ian Anderson House in the Memory of Ron Phinney.

