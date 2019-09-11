PULS, Ron Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at North York General Hospital, in his 94th year. He is survived by his loving wife Ruby Puls, of 42 years. He will be greatly missed by Ken and his wife Ann Uyesugi and granddaughters Stefanie (Chris) and Kristi Uyesugi. Visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (North of St. Clair Ave. E. 416-267-8229), on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 1:00-1:45 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at 1:45-2:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019