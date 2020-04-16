QUINN, Ron Ron Quinn, born Toronto, ON, to Al and Dot Quinn on February 1, 1941, passed peacefully in Kingston General Hospital after a brief battle with the COV19 virus on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Married to Elizabeth (Liz) Quinn, the couple celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 9th. Living most of their time in Pickering, for 25 years, Ron worked in Scarborough for Atlas Polar - but he came to life in his leisure time riding and racing motorcycles in the dirt and on the ice. The racing spirit continued when he found a passion for sailboats and spent many happy days at Highland Yacht Club. A devotee of Karaoke, his other musical talents inlcuded playing guitar, and most recently taking up the ukulele as part of a weekly gathering in Gananoque, ON, where he and Liz resided since 2005. Ron loved to putter in the garden, tinker in the garage and to find a bargain - but mostly he loved his wife of 60 years. Ron is survived by his wife Liz, children Ron and Diane, daughter-in-law Susanne, son-in-law Keith, granddaughter Lyndsay as well as brothers Ken, Allan, Dennis and sister Sharon and their spouses, also by mother-in-law Doris, as well as sister-in-law Margaret. He was predeceased by brother Warren. Ron will be missed by Patricia and Owen and many other friends for his quick wit, and his love of unfinished projects. A special thanks to the healthcare workers at KGH for their care and dedication. A celebration of life will be held when the environment allows.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.