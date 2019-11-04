BERNARDI, Donald Valentine May 1, 1930 - November 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ronald, on November 1 2019 in his 90th year. He will be greatly missed by his children Lynda Bernardi-Wray, John Bernardi, and Laura Bernardi-Kubinec (Chris), his grandchildren Sara Bailie-Hamilton (Kevin), Angela Bailie-Angheloni (Marc), James Bailie (Janet), Atom Kubinec, Cynthia Kubinec-Thompson (Clare), and Alexandra Kubinec, his great-grandchildren Ethan, Merrick, Kennedy, Paige, Jack and Brock, his brother John Bernardi (Ida) and nieces, nephews and loving extended family. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of almost 60 years, Cynthia (nee Fiorini), and his parents Valentine and Molly Bernardi. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman who will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, strong work ethic and his garden. He was passionate about his family, music and animals. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019