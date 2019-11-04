Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Valentine BERNARDI. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Funeral service 11:00 AM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Obituary

BERNARDI, Donald Valentine May 1, 1930 - November 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ronald, on November 1 2019 in his 90th year. He will be greatly missed by his children Lynda Bernardi-Wray, John Bernardi, and Laura Bernardi-Kubinec (Chris), his grandchildren Sara Bailie-Hamilton (Kevin), Angela Bailie-Angheloni (Marc), James Bailie (Janet), Atom Kubinec, Cynthia Kubinec-Thompson (Clare), and Alexandra Kubinec, his great-grandchildren Ethan, Merrick, Kennedy, Paige, Jack and Brock, his brother John Bernardi (Ida) and nieces, nephews and loving extended family. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of almost 60 years, Cynthia (nee Fiorini), and his parents Valentine and Molly Bernardi. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman who will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, strong work ethic and his garden. He was passionate about his family, music and animals. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. Condolences can be left at



BERNARDI, Donald Valentine May 1, 1930 - November 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ronald, on November 1 2019 in his 90th year. He will be greatly missed by his children Lynda Bernardi-Wray, John Bernardi, and Laura Bernardi-Kubinec (Chris), his grandchildren Sara Bailie-Hamilton (Kevin), Angela Bailie-Angheloni (Marc), James Bailie (Janet), Atom Kubinec, Cynthia Kubinec-Thompson (Clare), and Alexandra Kubinec, his great-grandchildren Ethan, Merrick, Kennedy, Paige, Jack and Brock, his brother John Bernardi (Ida) and nieces, nephews and loving extended family. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of almost 60 years, Cynthia (nee Fiorini), and his parents Valentine and Molly Bernardi. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman who will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, strong work ethic and his garden. He was passionate about his family, music and animals. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close