RON WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, RON 1930 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, on July 23rd, with his family and Margaret, his loving wife of 67 years, by his side. Ron was a passionate man who lived his life without compromise. He cared deeply for the environment and never shied away from a discussion about world affairs; he always had a good bit of advice to share about a fair and just society. Ron loved sports and spent many years competing in triathlons and cycling races, and he participated internationally in the ITU series. He was an early member of Alpine Ski Club and retired in the home at Alpine that he had lovingly built with Margaret. In his later years, after losing his vision, he continued to cycle on his recumbent with his trusted guide dog, Dottie, at his side. He played the piano every morning after his exercise and loved sailing his boat the Gypsy Nell on Georgian Bay. He touched so many lives with his quick wit, sharp humour and wise words. He cherished his wide and varied group of friends; laughter and warmth shone from Mum and Dad's welcoming home. Dad always had a good story to tell the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad, we will treasure the memories and will follow your words of wisdom: Life is precious so march on, be all that you can be, walk softly on the earth, make the most of your time, waste nothing, savour everything, reflect and reset, be true to yourself, cherish family and enjoy every moment to the bittersweet end. Your legacy will live on. Love, your children Glenn (Beth), Sharon (Shawn), Trevor (Karen), Christine (John), Jackie (Chris) and your beautiful wife Margaret. Donations can be sent to Hospice Georgian Triangle at https://www.hospicegeorgian triangle.com/donate