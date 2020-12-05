SMITH, RONALD A. "SMITTY" November 12, 1944 - November 27, 2020 After a short but courageous battle with cancer, it is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Ron. Ron leaves behind his devoted wife of 50 years, Sharon (Tait). He will be sorely missed by his loving son, Sean and his wife, Lisa, and his adoring daughter, Shannon and her husband, Angelo. Ron took great pleasure in being the proud "Papa" of Logan, Lincoln, Aidan and Braxton. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Frances and he leaves behind his sister, Susan (Nick), his brothers-in-law, Brian (Pat) and Brad (Shelly) and his many nieces and nephews. Smitty, as his friends at work lovingly called him, brought his optimism and jovial attitude to work every day. He used humour to lift everyone's mood and all of his family and friends will miss his "joke of the day." Besides work, Ron loved his sports. He was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Our family want to express our sincere gratitude to MaryLou McArthur for her unwavering support, strength and encouragement for all of us during Ron's final months. Thank you also to the amazing people who took care of him at the Bethell Hospice. Ron leaves us with these final words, "My boss told me to have a good day...so I went home." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service on December 8th at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Weston. Online condolences may be left at wardfuneralhomes.com
. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. In Ron's memory, donations may be made to Bethell Hospice (bethellhospice.org
) or to the Canadian Cancer Society
. www.cancer.ca