CASCONE, RONALD ALBERT It is with profound shock and sadness that we announced the passing of Ron Cascone, who died of a heart attack on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Ficklewood, the place he loved most on Earth. The love of his life Bonnie, his daughters, Lori and Holly, his son-in-law Stephen and his adoring grandchildren, Oliver, Abigail and Isaac, will miss him more than words can say. His unlimited generosity and love of life garnered him so many friends. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a proud member of the Three Pillars Lodge No. 192, in Orillia. Ron was an enthusiastic member of the Marmitons, Driving for the Disabled, the Ontario Sewer and Water Main Association, and the Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association. We know he will be sharing a glass of red wine with his father Alfred Cascone and his brother Douglas Alfred Cascone and the many close friends that went before him. Visitation will be held at Orillia Masonic Lodge, 24 James Street East, Orillia, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Friday, March 6th. Funeral service will be held at St James' Anglican Church, 58 Peter St. N., Orillia, on Saturday, March 7th, at 11:00 a.m. A Masonic service will be held before the funeral. Masons are asked to arrive at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be directed toward Parkinson Canada through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. Messages of condolence and donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020