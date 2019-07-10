MURDOCK, RONALD ALBERT At Lakeridge Health Oshawa on July 6, 2019 at the age of 88 years, Ron passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (née Yager). Survived by his daughter, Bette Mae Murdock and predeceased by his son, Jim Murdock. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kyle Murdock of Lindsay, Ontario and Emily Koniditsiots (Costa) of Australia. Great-Papa of Ruby and Max of Australia. Ron was a Rotarian of many years who worked for others in need with tremendous energy, commitment and passion through the Partnerships in Service program which he initiated. He was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow and the Ron Murdock Spirit of Rotary award in recognition of his contributions. Ron was a 32-year employee of Bell Canada, a company for which he and other members of the Murdock family proudly served for over 100 years. Relatives and friends will be received at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa, 905-433-5558, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Ron to The Salvation Army Oshawa, 570 Thornton Rd. N., Oshawa, would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019