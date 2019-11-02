GARVA, RONALD ALEXANDER It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of a loving husband, father and grandfather, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Honsberger) for 48 years. Loving father of Mike (Hillary) and Amy (Andrew Ion). Cherished Grandpa of Mara and Libby, and treasured Baba of Alexander and Abby. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Lillian Garva and sister Patricia (late Peter Carroll). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We would also like to give special thanks to the oncology nurses of 6C and all the staff at the oncology unit at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care of Ron. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington, 905-632-3333, on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Interment at Springcreek Cemetery, 1390 Clarkson Road, Mississauga. If desired, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019