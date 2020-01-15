|
|
BRAY, Ronald Alvin Passed away peacefully, at Eagle Terrace Long Term Care in Newmarket on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 73. Loving son of the late Ross and Lorna Bray. Survived by his beloved sister, Dianna. Family and friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket for visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020